Sheriff: 2 arrested in Allegan Co. logging scam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection with a property fraud case.

Officials on Thursday released surveillance images of a man who contacted a logging company to have a piece of property logged.

The company paid the man and then began to take logs off of the property. A real estate company for the real owner of the property noticed the logging taking place and alerted the company that the man may be scamming them.

Officials say the man identified himself as Steve Sandalford of Vicksburg, but detectives have not been able to verify his identity. Police say a man and a woman were arrested after receiving tips from the public. They also said a portion of the money was recovered.

Investigators say that the suspect had told the logging company that he was a military veteran who received preferential treatment on properties and loans and was “flipping” properties after logging.

Investigators say that a similar incident happened last month in Three Rivers, Michigan and that the man may have committed other frauds in southwest Michigan.

The suspects will be identified pending formal arraignment.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500.