Teen flees from police, drops fully loaded gun during pursuit

Posted 4:06 AM, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07AM, April 6, 2017

File photo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While conducting a routine patrol on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers recognized a suspect wanted on a court order.

The male is known to carry guns, and officers noticed him trying to conceal a possible weapon as they approached him in the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Kalamazoo.

The 17-year-old refused to stop for officers, and attempted to flee on foot. During the pursuit officers reported that the suspect threw an object next to a nearby house. The object was later recovered and identified as a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, and take him into custody.

The teen, a Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, resisting and obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

