Traffic stop leads to featured fugitive arrest

Posted 2:26 PM, April 6, 2017, by

Leon Moody (Kent County Jail – 4.6.17)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – A traffic stop by uniformed officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department has led to the arrest of a fugitive featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of 30-year-old Leon Moody on Thursday.  Authorities say Moody was identified as a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Wednesday evening.

Moody is currently lodged at the Kent County Jail on the following charges:

  • Alcohol – Open Container in a Vehicle
  • Contempt of Court
  • Fleeing and Eluding Police – 4th Degree
  • Operating a Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked License (prior offense)

Moody was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in October 2016.  An initial warrant for his arrest was issued in January 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment