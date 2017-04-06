Traffic stop leads to featured fugitive arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – A traffic stop by uniformed officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department has led to the arrest of a fugitive featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.
The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of 30-year-old Leon Moody on Thursday. Authorities say Moody was identified as a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Wednesday evening.
Moody is currently lodged at the Kent County Jail on the following charges:
- Alcohol – Open Container in a Vehicle
- Contempt of Court
- Fleeing and Eluding Police – 4th Degree
- Operating a Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked License (prior offense)
Moody was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in October 2016. An initial warrant for his arrest was issued in January 2016.
