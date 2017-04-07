Above ground pool set-up and maintenance all taken care of through Watson’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather is getting warmer and thoughts of heading to the pool with the family are starting to seep in. Instead of dealing with the crowds, chlorine, and time traveling to the community pool, make summertime fun a lot more convenient with an above ground pool from Watson's.

Watson's started their business in the 1960's selling above ground pools, installation, and maintenance, guaranteeing the lowest prices in the business. They have a wide selection of above ground pools in multiple sizes, shapes and styles, along with accessories and tools to make a pool-going experience enjoyable.

Not only does Watson's sell their customers the pool, they also install it and teach customers how to take care of it. Watson's stays with the customer from start to finish, so new pool owners don't have to deal with the hassle of finding a different business to finish the job. Watson's also has multiple cleaning packages available, making pool maintenance easy and quick.

Along with cleaning packages, Watson's provides Pool School for new pool owners, where they teach customers how to take care of their pool and use the cleaning products they've purchased. Pool School also gives people the opportunity to buy chemicals and other cleaning supplies from Watson's at even lower prices.

The next Pool School will take place on May 3 and 4.

Watson's is located at 3640 29th Street Southeast in Kentwood. For more information on their products, call (616)-285-2900.