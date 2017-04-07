Adalyn looking for cuddles and a new family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to our Friday's Friend, Adalyn! She's a two-year-old American Staffy mix and is the perfect "pocket-pitty" size! She loves to sit on laps and get lots of cuddles. Adalyn would do best in a home with older children as she can get excited while playing. She is picky about her dog friends and would do best as the only dog in a home.

Even though Spring Break Camp is over, kids can now register for Summer Camp! Take advantage of their early bird deal by signing up now.

Also with Easter right around the corner, the Humane Society has many rabbits looking for homes.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.