Adalyn looking for cuddles and a new family

Posted 12:34 PM, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, April 7, 2017

Say hello to our Friday's Friend, Adalyn! She's a two-year-old American Staffy mix and is the perfect "pocket-pitty" size! She loves to sit on laps and get lots of cuddles. Adalyn would do best in a home with older children as she can get excited while playing. She is picky about her dog friends and would do best as the only dog in a home.

Even though Spring Break Camp is over, kids can now register for Summer Camp! Take advantage of their early bird deal by signing up now.

Also with Easter right around the corner, the Humane Society has many rabbits looking for homes.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s