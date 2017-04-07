GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Comedian Nick Griffin stops by Dr. Grins for some weekend shows.
Comedian Nick Griffin appears at Dr. Grins
-
Catch Michigan native, comedian John Heffron at Dr. Grins
-
Catch comedian Owen Benjamin at Dr. Grins
-
Comedian Josh Sneed brings the funny to Dr Grins this weekend
-
Comedian Joe Zimmerman is bringing the laughs to Dr Grins this weekend
-
Comedian Vince Morris brings the laughs to Dr Grins this weekend
-
-
Comedian Marina Franklin to perform at The B.O.B.
-
Comedy veteran Carl LaBove is at Dr Grins this weekend
-
Michigan native, Rob Little, bringing the laughs to Dr Grins
-
Myths about treating chronic neck and back pain
-
Eichel-led Sabres beat Red Wings 2-1 on power-play goals
-
-
Be The Match registry seeking blood and bone marrow donors
-
First edition Griffins comic book tells Griff’s origin story
-
Griffins win streak snapped in 2-1 loss to Wild