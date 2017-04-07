Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Create limitless jewelry options in a snap with Snapology!

Snapology is a jewelry line created in West Michigan, where there are no tiny clasps or complicated method to put on. Snapology's necklaces, bracelets, and earrings have easy snap together pieces, so there's no hassle.

The snap together clasps can also attach to Snapology pendants, and necklaces can break down into smaller necklaces or bracelets. With so many ways to attach and detach Snapology accessories, there are multiple ways to wear the same piece of jewelry.

