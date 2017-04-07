Empty the Shelters event for pet adoptions on April 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re looking for a new pet to add to your family, the month of April is the time to do it.

On April 29th, the Bissell Pet Foundation out of Grand Rapids will be covering adoption fees at 65 different shelters and rescue facilities as part of the annual “Empty The Shelters” event.

Adoptive families will still have to cover licensing fees, which typically range from $7 to $12. Those who take home a pet will also receive an AdoptBox which features information on animal ownership, treats and other tools families may need for their new furry friends.

According to the Bissell Pet Foundation, nearly 40,000 pets are euthanized in Michigan each year because they can’t find a new home. “Empty The Shelters” hopes to reduce those statistics.

“Many pets in shelters and rescues have never experienced a loving home and Empty The Shelters will give so many pets the second chance they deserve,” says Cathy Bissell, who’s the founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Officials are hoping to adopt out at least 2,000 pets this year. In 2016, more than 2,800 cats and dogs were placed in new homes.