Funeral arrangements set for GRPD’s first female captain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a retired Grand Rapids Police Captain, who made spent more than 30 years with the department.

Retired GRPD Capt. Pam Carrier passed away on April 5 from complications due to early-onset dementia.

Carrier began her career in law enforcement as a campus police officer at Ferris State University, where she earned a degree in Criminal Justice. Following graduation, she began working for GRPD in 1980. She eventually became the department’s first woman to earn the ranks of lieutenant and captain.

The former police captain is survived by her husband, her daughters, a brother and countless loved ones.

The first visitation for Carrier will be held Sunday, April 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Beuschel Funeral Home in Comstock Park. A second visitation will be held on Monday, April 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids. Her funeral will follow the visitation.