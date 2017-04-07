Google offers ‘fact check’ conclusions in news searches

NEW YORK (AP) — Google will offer “fact check” tags in its search results — the tech industry’s latest effort to combat false and misleading news stories.

People who search for a topic in Google’s main search engine or the Google News section will see a conclusion such as “mostly true” or “false” next to stories that have been fact checked.

Google is working with more than 100 news organizations and fact-checking groups including The Associated Press, the BBC, PolitiFact and Snopes.com. Their conclusions will appear in search results as long as they meet certain criteria for automation.

Google says that only some news stories will have been fact checked, and multiple organizations may reach different conclusions.

Friday’s announcement expands on a program started in October.