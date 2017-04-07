‘It only takes one person to change the world’ — Man with autism inspires through film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENNVILLE, Mich. - Justin Manske is breaking the stigma of Autism through short videos about the disorder, helping spread a message of Autism awareness.

Manske was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome at the age of four. However, Manske didn't fully understand his disorder until his mother told him later in life.

"I was 13 when my mom sat me down and told me, 'Well, Justin you have Autism," Manske said.

Despite the confusion, fear and anger, Manske hasn't let his diagnosis stop him.

He is now sharing his personal experience through short films and documentaries, helping others find comfort in their own skin.

Manske's informative videos are filmed with a drone, microphone and a small camera to portray the beauty of Autism, helping people better understand the disorder.

"Because they are very smart, intelligent people. I will never give up on them," Manske said.

What was once a debilitating disorder is now a blessing, says Manske.

“I am so happy that I have Autism," Manske said. "One day I used to tell kids, 'a lot of people are struggling but they can take it.'"

Justin believes it only takes one person to make a difference, saying he plans on filming more short films to spread awareness.