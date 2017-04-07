Jeep enthusiasts raise awareness for upcoming fundraiser for local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Dozens of Jeeps lined Ottawa Ave in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday evening to promote and raise money for local veterans.

The West Michigan Jeep and 4x4 Fest isn't until this summer, but organizers want to get the word out. So they invited Jeep enthusiasts, members of the off-roading community, and the public to the Garage Bar.

100% of all the proceeds raised tonight go to help people who served our country.

"The club believes in giving back to the community and to our veterans who created the freedom for us to have the freedom to do what we want to do," Anne Fenske of the Grand Rapids Two Trackers Jeep Club.

The upcoming fest, which is open to everyone, is set for June 24 at the Hudsonville Fair Grounds.

Last year it raised $17,000 for our veterans, and this year organizers are hoping to double that amount.

To donate or learn more about getting involved, click here.