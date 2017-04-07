M-44 Belding Road closure set

M-44 at Wolverine Blvd. (Google Street View)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The closure of M-44 Belding Road in Cannon Township between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive is set for May 1.

The construction project to rebuild that section of M-44 has been planned for months by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure will continue until August 21. Local traffic will be allowed.

Traffic will be detoured using Cannonsburg Road between Wolverine Boulevard and Myers Lake Avenue.

Other work will be done on M-44 between Blakely Drive and Myers Lake Drive to reconfigure turn lanes, but the highway will remain open during the work.

