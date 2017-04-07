Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Whitecaps are planning to take the field in a double header to make up for the snow delaying opening day.

First pitch is at 5 p.m. and the gates open at 4 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

The team will take on the South Bend Cubs. The first 1,200 fans through the gate will still get a free alpine hat.

2. There are several Easter egg hunts happening around West Michigan this weekend.

CenterPoint Church in Kalamazoo is holding a free event for kids, starting at 10 a.m.

The Plainwell Community’s free Easter egg hunt also kicks off at Hicks Park with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Otsego Memorial Park also has a hunt with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

3. Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the Giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.

They say that there is a significant change in her shape, which suggests a new position for the calf.

The park began streaming on February 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, which is drawing worldwide attraction.

Zookeepers say the birth can happen any day now.

4. All eyes are on the sky as Jupiter makes its closest approach to Earth, appearing brighter Friday night than any other time of the year.

The massive planet will be visible with the naked eye as it rises in the East at sunset and climbs high through the sky all night, before setting in the West.

Using a telescope or binoculars, you’ll also be able to spot Jupiter’s four bright moons on both sides of the planet.

5. Coffee isn’t going to cut it today because it’s National Beer Day!

Celebrate with a pint of pale ale, lager, stout, wheat or sour beer.

Beer is one of the world’s oldest prepared beverages and possibly dates back to 9500 B.C. when wheat was first farmed.

Beer is also the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage, following water and tea and is the third most popular drink.