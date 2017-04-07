New Guys Help Lead Tigers Past Red Sox on Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- Well despite the fact that the Tigers' bullpen gave up 5 runs in the top of the eighth, the Tigers fought back in the bottom half of the frame and a couple of new guys were the heroes. Mikie Mahtook with the big RBI double to tie it at 5, and then Jacoby Jones with the bases loaded walk to put the Tigers ahead for good.

Jacoby Jones admitting, "Actually that was probably one of the biggest, coolest at bats of my entire life. I`ve never heard the fans that loud in my entire life so I had to step out of the box and take a deep breath and just take it all in but stay focused at the same time. It was great, I had a fun time doing that and hopefully I can get in more situations like that."

"Anytime you come in in a pinch hit late in the game like it`s going to be, you know I think the magnitude of it is raised a little bit," Mikie Mahtook said. "I knew what was at stake and the crowd was there, the energy was there and you know it was just a fun, I kind of soaked it in a little bit, it was a fun at bat and I was able to come through."

"Never count us out no matter what the deficit is," Jones said. "Our lineup is ridiculous with superstars and everything. So we`re never going to give up and that`s how we play and that`s what we`re going to do the rest of the year."