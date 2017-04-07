New Guys Help Lead Tigers Past Red Sox on Opening Day

Jacoby Jones admitting, "Actually that was probably one of the biggest, coolest at bats of my entire life. I`ve never heard the fans that loud in my entire life so I had to step out of the box and take a deep breath and just take it all in but stay focused at the same time. It was great, I had a fun time doing that and hopefully I can get in more situations like that."
"Anytime you come in in a pinch hit late in the game like it`s going to be, you know I think the magnitude of it is raised a little bit," Mikie Mahtook said. "I knew what was at stake and the crowd was there, the energy was there and you know it was just a fun, I kind of soaked it in a little bit, it was a fun at bat and I was able to come through."
"Never count us out no matter what the deficit is," Jones said. "Our lineup is ridiculous with superstars and everything. So we`re never going to give up and that`s how we play and that`s what we`re going to do the rest of the year."