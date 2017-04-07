× GOP Rep. Justin Amash to host town hall meeting

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Republican representative Justin Amash announced that he will be holding a town hall meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is unconfirmed, but the meeting announcement comes just days after White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. called for a challenger to defeat Amash in reelection.

Amash has also recently took to twitter to talk about the Syria missile strikes that occurred Thursday saying “Airstrikes are an act of war. Atrocities in Syria cannot justify departure from Constitution, which vests in Congress power to commence war.”

The town hall meeting is set for Monday, April 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cedar Springs High School Auditorium in Cedar Springs, and is open to the public.