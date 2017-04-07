× Rep. Huizenga to hold stop on ‘listening tour’ next week in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga (R-Grandville) will be in town listening to constituents against next week.

Huizenga announced Friday that he will be holding a stop on his “listening tour” on Tuesday, April 11 in the auditorium of Godwin Heights High School at 7:00pm. The event is open to all residents of the 2nd Congressional District. Doors will open at 6:15pm.

Signs will not be allowed inside the auditorium, but can be displayed outside the high school ahead of the event.

At Huizenga’s last appearance, over 1,000 people showed up in Grand Haven. Since then, the GOP alternative to the Affordable Care Act failed to pass the House of Representatives and the U.S. carried out missile strikes on Syria.