× Report: local breweries receive roughly 44k visitors from the Beer City Passport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Brewsader is “(n) an advocate, enthusiast and imbiber of great beer, on a neverending quest for the perfect brew,” as defined by Experience GR.

The Beer City Brewsader Passport program from Experience GR offers beer lovers the chance to show off their passion while trying brews from 32 local breweries. Some of the participating breweries are Atwater Brewery, Brewery Vivant, Elk Brewing, Founders Brewing Company and Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

In a recent study conducted from October 2017 to March 2017, Experience GR tracked this specific group of beer enthusiast, showing Grand Rapids is still earning its title as “Beer City U.S.A.”

There are roughly 5,500 people currently enrolled in the Brewsader Passport program, and only 3,591 are in-state residents. There are 90 International Brewsaders from Canada, Spain, Guatemala, Netherlands, France, Brazil, Norway, the UK, Australia and Germany enrolled.

The states with the most Brewsaders are:

Michigan: 3,519

Illinois: 440

Ohio: 262

Indiana: 193

Wisconsin: 112

Those brave enough to take on the challenge of becoming a Brewsader have a variety of motives, according to the study. The great brews, living in Southwest Michigan, visiting family and friends and vacation are the top reasons.

It takes only eight stamps from participating breweries to become a Brewsader, however, only nine people have earned the title of Ultimate Brewsader.

To become an Ultimate Brewsader, one has to collect a stamp from the 32 participating breweries. The title also comes with a variety of discounts and perks at the Grand Rapids Store.

All those 21 years and older are invited to participate in the program.

Those interested in becoming a Brewsader can pick up a Beer City Passport at the welcome center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.