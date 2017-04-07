× Suspect steals car at gun point near U of M campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning as a individual sat alone in their parked vehicle, an unknown male approached them and demanded their car at gun point.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of east Washington and south Division near the University of Michigan.

After the driver exited the vehicle, the suspect proceeded to carjack the vehicle and drove it a short distance before crashing. The suspect fled on foot, according to police.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security is advising for students, staff, faculty and residents to remember the following:

Look assertive and be aware of your surroundings.

Be aware that your risk increases in secluded and isolated areas.

Walk with a trusted friend or co-worker when possible.

Trust your intuition — if a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative

Have your keys in hand before you reach your vehicle or residence.

If you feel threatened on campus, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911 from any phone.

Keep rooms and apartments locked at all times.

Confidential Tip Line 1-800-863-1355.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939.