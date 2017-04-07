× Teen bakes her way to the top, winning local Cupcake Wars

HOLLAND, Mich. — As a spring break treat, the Herrick District Library hosted a competition mimicking the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”

Each year the library hosts a variety of events for the youth of the community. In the past they have held competitions similar to the television shows “Iron Chef” and “Chopped,” according to teen librarian Amanda Heidema.

Twenty-one teens went head-to-head on Wednesday to create two different cupcakes. The first cupcake could have any theme, and the second had to reflect a book.

The teens had 15 minutes to draw up a design, and 45 minutes to decorate. It wasn’t until halfway through their decorating that the judges dropped a surprise, each teen must incorporate a fruit rollup into their design.

After a blind judging by youth services director Molly Rios and library director Diane Kooiker, one teen was awarded the winner.

Sixth grader Celia Babralde earned the bragging rights of the top spot with her Pokemon-theme cupcake and her cupcake inspired by the young-adult book “Warriors.” The silver went to Genevieve Manderfield with her design of a ladybug cupcake and a cupcake inspired by “The Selection.”