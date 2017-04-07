× Thousands still without power across West Michigan

ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN – Thursday’s snow and rain caused widespread power outages across West Michigan leaving more than 4,500 people still without power as of Friday morning.

The live Consumers Energy outage map shows that Barry County has the most outages with 3,890 still without power as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Here are how many people are still without power in other West Michigan counties:

Kent 613

Allegan 50

Kalamazoo 238

Calhoun 319

Branch 107

No word on when power is expected to be restored. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.