Tree branch falls, injures passengers in parked vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Part of Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo was blocked in both directions on Thursday after a large tree branch fell obstructing the road, and injuring two people.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a call of a fallen tree branch at approximately 7 p.m. Officers arrived to traffic backed up in both directions on Crosstown Parkway near Burdick Street, and citizens trying to remove the limb.

Two people in a parked vehicle were injured when the branch struck their vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were alert and conscious when officers arrived, according to police.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle without assistance and just minor injuries to his hand. The passenger, however, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.