Video: Rep. Amash joins members of Freedom Caucus on Politico Playbook panel

WASHINGTON, DC — Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, noted for his Libertarian stances, joined two fellow members of the Freedom Caucus in a special panel discussion posted by the Politico Playbook.

The Freedom Caucus, with nearly 40 members, refused to support the American Health Care Act, the replacement for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), and the act was pulled from consideration.

(The video is from Facebook, so you must be logged in to Facebook to watch.)