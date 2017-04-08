Art Downtown offers same ArtPrize feel, with springtime weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s ArtPrize, just on a miniature scale. Kicking off today at noon, Art Downtown 2017 offers all the same great opportunities to explore unique creations at the local level.

Now in its 9th year, Art Downtown allows you to take advantage of free transportation to several venues around town, big and small. In addition to the UICA and the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the tour will take you into over 20 smaller studios, museums, restaurants and local businesses all displaying their best.

Jenn Smith, director for Avenue for the Arts and Liz Hilton, owner of 3-D knitting business KNITit – a participating venue – join the FOX 17 Morning News team to talk more about the event.

For more information, click here.