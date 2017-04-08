Crews working to put out barn fire in Lowell

Posted 4:24 AM, April 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32AM, April 8, 2017

LOWELL, Mich. – Firefighters from multiple departments have been called in to help firefighters in Lowell battle what appears to be a fire at a horse barn.

Crews were called to the Barn for Equine Learning in the 3200 block of Timpson Avenue SE in Lowell shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Firemen on scene tell FOX 17 that getting water to the barn is a challenge because it’s a good distance from fire hydrants, forcing crews to shuttle water up the driveway to the barn.

It is not clear if anyone or any animals were injured during the blaze.

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more information.

 

