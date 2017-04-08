Davenport Football Putting Their Spring Practices to the Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Davenport football team put their 10 spring practices under new head coach, Sparky McEwen, to the test today as they took the field for their spring game.

Coach McEwen saying, "You know we termed it as the exam today. We felt like today was gonna be a big exam day for us. And when we go in as coaches we will evaluate the tape and come back and we'll grade it and we give the kids their grades. Hopefully some of the guys stick out. Other guys obviously are going to have to learn more. Well the positives is that they're young. The negatives is that they're young. You know so we have a lot of work to do. I have two to three years left with this group and then we got 34 incoming freshman, so this thing's gonna look even that much more different come August. "

"The guys are getting a lot stronger, faster," said quarterback Hunter Krause. "We're getting smarter. So we're gonna continue to grow as team and that's what we have to do going into the GLIAC. There's a lot of great teams that we're going to face this year."

The Panthers ended the day on a fun note with a coaches against players relay challenge. Their 2017 season kicks off August 31st.