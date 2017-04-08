× Deputies in Van Buren County search for teen driver suspected of road rage

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating the driver of a 1990’s gray Chevrolet truck with heavy front-end damage that was involved in a hit-and-run accident late Friday night.

Deputies were called to the area of County Road 665 just north of 28th Avenue before midnight on reports of a two-car crash.

We’re told the suspect’s vehicle tried to pass another car in front of him that was going too slowly when the suspect swerved into the victim’s car, sending both off the roadway and into a cornfield.

That suspect quickly took off from the scene, police say.

But a short time later, deputies were called to the area of 40th Street and 8th Avenue after a vehicle drove through someone’s yard causing extensive damage. The homeowner came outside to see what was happening and was almost hit by the suspected driver. Deputies say the truck ended up crashing into a ditch again before taking off from the scene again.

The suspect, only identified as a teen in his late teens or early 20’s, also had a passenger in the car at the time of both incidents.

There are no reports of any injuries in either accident.

If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the suspect driver please contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101.