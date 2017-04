× Easter spending expected to hit a record high this year

WASHINGTON- The National Retail Federation says Americans could spend more than ever this Easter when it comes to buying gifts like flowers or Easter baskets.

NRF says consumers will spend about $18.4 billion, about $152 per person, which is up 6 percent over last year`s record of $17.3 billion.

If this happens it will break a 14-year record of Easter spending, according to the National Retail Federation.