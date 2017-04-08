Easter Sunday fun at the Downtown Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Downtown Market is open this Easter Sunday, April 16th, offering some fun family friendly activities and specials.

The market is open 10am - 3pm and the event is free.

Kids can take part in several crafts in the Greenhouse, making Easter egg maracas, bunny masks, and coloring sheets.

Many vendors are also offering special deals and menu items, including Slows Bar-B-Q, Love's Ice Cream, Rocket Pies, Social Kitchen, Field & Fire, and many more.

