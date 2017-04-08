Griffins Fall 4-0 to Monsters

Posted 11:06 PM, April 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins hosted the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night, but with multiple players out due to injury or playing with the Red Wings, they fell 4-0.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s