GRPD seeking teenager and 2 missing children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three missing persons.

Nevaeh Fuller, 15, King Fuller, infant, and Kenneth Jobe, 8, all were last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. The teenager was left watching the other two children at a residence in the 600 block of Charles Avenue SE but none of them have been seen or heard from since.

It is not known if they left in a vehicle or on foot.

Nevaeh Fuller is from 5 feet to 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

King Fuller is 7 weeks old with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Superman outfit, blue shirt and red pants.

Kenneth Jobe is from 4 feet to 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds and has black curly hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left the residence.

Due to a lack of information, an Amber Alert has not been issued.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of any or all of the three is being asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department by calling (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.