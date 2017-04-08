Multiple departments fight large barn fire in Lowell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. - It took firefighters from multiple departments more than two hours to put out a fire that broke out at a horse barn early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Barn for Equine Learning in the 3200 block of Timpson Avenue SE in Lowell shortly after 2 a.m.

Firemen on scene tell FOX 17 that getting water to the barn was not easy because the barn was nearly one mile from the hydrants, forcing crews to shuttle water up the driveway to the barn.

A total of 23,000 gallons of water was used to fight the fire, according to officials.

Crews on scene say there were animals in the barn at the time of the fire however it is not clear if they were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.