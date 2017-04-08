No one injured in Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no one was injured after a house fire Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Terrace Court.

Officers say upon arrival they found flames and heavy smoke inside the home.

No one was home at the time, however the cause is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

