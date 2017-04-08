PHOTO: Crews pull more than a dozen RVs from flooding at Ionia Co. Fairgrounds

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – The Ionia Department of Public Safety is praising workers at the Ionia County Fairgrounds for helping people pull their RV trailers from flooded areas.

The department says crews pulled more than a dozen trailers and boats from the fairgrounds’ storage facility due to the rising water.

In the photo, you see crews pulling them one at a time with a tractor.

The RV’s and boats were pulled to the front of the fairgrounds for owners to pick up until the water recedes.

 

