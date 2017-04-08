Police arrest 3 after 40-mile chase following grocery theft

ALMA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested three people after a 40-mile high-speed chase across multiple Michigan counties.

The Morning Sun reports that police in Gratiot County were searching Friday for a suspect who allegedly punched an elderly man in a grocery store and tried to take his groceries. Authorities pursued a car on U.S. 127 matching the description of one linked to the incident.

After a chase that hit speeds of 110 mph, police arrested the female driver for fleeing and eluding authorities and for outstanding warrants from multiple counties. Two men in the car were also arrested, with one reportedly fitting the description of the person accused of assaulting the elderly man.

No one was injured in the chase.

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Is this another case where the victim was able to remember what the people who attack him look like.

    I can’t help but think the people living on the southeast side of Grand Rapids could sleep a little easier at night if the people who get attacked in that area could remember what the people who attack them look like

    Reply