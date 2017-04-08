× Police warn about fraudulent calls targeting elderly

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety and the Metro Fraud and Identity Theft Team are warning the public about a recent telephone “scam” targeting the elderly.

There have been two reports of a subject identifying himself as “Steven” and targeting elderly victims by advising them that their grandchild is incarcerated in a local jail or a jail facility in Florida. The suspect is requesting that the victim purchase gift cards from national retailers where then instructions are given to have the victim provide the suspect the security codes from the cards.

The suspect states that these purchases will fund attorney services so that the incarcerated family member can be bonded out of jail.

In both cases, the suspect requested multiple card purchases in increments of $2,000. So far this scam has a resulting loss of more than $20,000.

“We wish to advise the public that these telephone calls are a scam to fraudulently obtain money,” the department warned. “If they receive calls such as these, hang up on the caller.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety or MFITT at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.