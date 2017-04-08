× Police Week T-shirts honor fallen law-enforcement heroes

The Blue Alert Foundation and Blue Line Across America are offering a “Limited Edition” National Police Week 2017 Honor Roll shirt to serve as a “walking memorial” to the men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty during 2016.

The campaign ends at midnight on Monday.

Shirts are available here:

https://www.bonfire.com/2017-police-week-fallen-heroes-of-2/

Blue Alert is currently in 27 states by law and working on eight more states to get the Blue Alert Law passed. You can learn more by visiting the website www.BlueAlert.us/about_us

The “Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu National Blue Alert Act of 2015” (H.R. 1269 and S.665) passed into law in May 2015. It establishes a National Blue Alert system to help apprehend criminals who have seriously injured, killed, captured or have made imminent and credible threats of serious injury or death toward police officers.

