Prayer vigil planned today for missing Maxine Green

April 8, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As the family of the missing Maxine Green continues to search for clues in her disappearance nearly four years ago, a prayer vigil is planned for later this evening.

Green, the sister of soul singer Al Green,went missing back in September of 2013 and was last seen at the ‘B & B Party Shoppe’ on Leonard Street NW.

Family and friends are inviting the public to gather today at the Sixth Street Bridge Park on Monroe in Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. as a way to bring awareness to this cold case.

If you know anything that could help solve this case you are being asked to call Silent Observer.

