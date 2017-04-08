2 masked teens arrested for trying to break into business with hammer

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two teens have been arrested after police say the tried to break into a South Haven business Saturday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue when someone witnessed two teens wearing masks try to break the handle off the door of a business which was closed at the time.

As officers approached, police say the teens tried to walk away from the scene but officers stopped them and both were arrested.

Police say they found a hammer and a BB pistol after searching both suspects.

Both are being held at Allegan and Ottawa County juvenile homes.