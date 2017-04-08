2 masked teens arrested for trying to break into business with hammer

Posted 11:02 PM, April 8, 2017, by

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two teens have been arrested after police say the tried to break into a South Haven business Saturday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue when someone witnessed two teens wearing masks try to break the handle off the door of a business which was closed at the time.

As officers approached, police say the teens tried to walk away from the scene but officers stopped them and both were arrested.

Police say they found a hammer and a BB pistol after searching both suspects.

Both are being held at Allegan and Ottawa County juvenile homes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment