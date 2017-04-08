U.S. Marshals seek tips in search for 3 fugitives

WEST MICHIGAN — The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force is seeking tips to help locate and apprehend three of West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Michael Lynn Hampton, 67, was last known to be in the Hesperia area. He’s currently wanted for violated the sex offender registry act, maintaining a methamphetamine lab and for felony weapons violations. Warrants for his arrest on these offenses were issued in April and May of 2016.

Hampton’s criminal record includes prior arrests for sexual assault, narcotics and theft. The 67-year-old is about 5’11”, 230 pounds with partially gray hair. He also wears glasses.

Jamie Marie Bowen-Mitchell, 30, was last known to be residing in the 300 block of Vista Terrace in Muskegon. Warrants for her arrest were issued in June 2016 for violating the sex offender registry act and for violating her probation.

Bowen-Mitchell’s criminal record includes prior arrests for sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender and fraud. The 30-year-old is 5’1″, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and has a scar on her chin. She also has visible tattoos on her face, left eyebrow and neck.

John Dedios Martinez, 23, was last known to be in the Muskegon, Norton Shores or Hart areas. He’s currently wanted for felony assault with a dangerous weapon and for violating his parole. Warrants for his arrest on those offenses were issued in February 2017.

Martinez’s criminal history includes prior arrests for weapons offenses including carrying a concealed weapon. He’s 5’11”, 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Martinez also has visible tattoos on his arms and hands.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton, Bowen-Mitchell or Martinez is being asked to call the U.S. Marshals Task Force tip line at 1-877-926-8332.