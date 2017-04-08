× Warmer weekend with no rain expected

WEST MICHIGAN — Despite the chilly temperatures this morning, we’re expecting warmer conditions to commence quickly this weekend as a warm front gradually moves through the area. We’re starting out on the cool side this morning with an area of high pressure on top of us, but southwest winds will bring in warmer air later this morning and this afternoon as that high moves to the east and that warm front continues to move in from the west.

Skies will remain mostly sunny today, as Future Track HD doesn’t pick up on any cloud cover of note:

A few more clouds are expected tomorrow, however, as low pressure continues to move in from the west.

Future Track HD doesn’t pick up on any rainfall this weekend, which is great news because many area rivers and streams are expected to exceed flood stage soon if they haven’t already. The green areas on this graphic show all the flood warnings and advisories we have in effect across West Michigan:

One example of the flooding concerns: Areas close to the Grand River at Comstock Park are under a Flood Warning until 2 AM next Saturday. The river is expected to crest at 15.3 feet by Sunday evening, which is a little over three feet above flood stage. The river will remain at or above flood stage in this area until early Friday morning.

In the extended forecast, there is a chance of rain on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. However, the rainfall looks scattered and fairly light at this point. Cooler temperatures will be with us Tuesday through Friday with readings back closer to average for this time of year. Although rain is possible again on Thursday, this also looks like a light and scattered shower scenario.