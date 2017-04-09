× 1 dead and 2 wounded in shooting at Florida mall

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (CNN) — A former employee at a Florida gym opened fire on two former co-workers during a dispute Saturday, leaving one person dead and two others wounded, police said.

The shootings at the Equinox Fitness Club at the upscale Shops at Merrick Park mall in Coral Gables occurred during an argument between the ex-worker and the gym’s manager, Miami-Dade Police Officer Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Two people were airlifted to a hospital, Coral Gables Fire Department Lt. David Perez said. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene. He said no one was being sought in connection with the shooting.