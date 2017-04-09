× Reps. Amash, Huizenga to hold town hall meetings this week

WEST MICHIGAN — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash plans to hold three in-person town hall meetings in one week, while his Republican colleague U.S Rep. Bill Huizenga is planning his own meeting with constituents this week too.

Amash, who among the Republican party has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, represents Michigan’s 3rd District.

Following a series of in-person, and at times fiery, meetings with constituents to begin the year in Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, Hastings and Ionia, Amash plans to follow up with three additional town hall forums this week.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash

Monday, April 10 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Cedar Springs High School Auditorium, Cedar Springs

Tuesday, April 11 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Pennfield High School Auditorium, Pennfield Township

Wednesday, April 12 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Van Singel Fine Arts Center, Byron Center



We have a lot to talk about, so I'm announcing a third town hall next week. Hope to see you at one of them! https://t.co/GXTOXgDUP7 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 8, 2017

As a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Amash was targeted by a top White House aide who called the four-term congressman a “big liability” because of his vocal criticism of the new administration. Last week, Amash called out the president following the U.S. missile attack on Syria, tweeting that Trump’s decision represented an “act of war.”

Airstrikes are an act of war. Atrocities in Syria cannot justify departure from Constitution, which vests in Congress power to commence war. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 7, 2017

Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga is also planning his own town hall meeting with constituents this week after facing criticism earlier in the year for not holding enough in-person meetings.

A town hall scheduled Tuesday will mark Huizenga’s third in-person meeting with constituents this year.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga

Tuesday April 11 7 – 9 p.m. Godwin Heights High School auditorium, Wyoming



Like other congressional lawmakers who faced increasingly raucous crowds at town halls following the election of Donald Trump, Huizenga’s first town halls in February in Baldwin and early March in Grand Haven attracted similarly vocal crowds.

Tuesday’s town hall is restricted only to residents of Huizenga’s 2nd Congressional District. A press release from Huizenga’s office also said that signs will not be allowed in the auditorium.

Unlike Amash, Huizenga was vocal in his support of the U.S. airstrike on a Syrian military base, calling the president’s action “decisive” in a post to his Facebook page.