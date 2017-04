Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPID, Mich. — It's the 23rd Annual Benefit Concert at Founders, Sunday, April 9.

The event features live music, great food and drinks, 50/50 raffles, and other contests.

Proceeds go to Access of West Michigan, which give low-income families access to resources, like food pantries and other programs.

A $5 donation is suggested at the door.

Doors open at 3 p.m., with music going 4 - 10 p.m.

