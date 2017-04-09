AR-15 Assault Rifle recovered from home following standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A female suspect was taken into custody in connection to a felonious assault on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening.

It began around 7:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Davis NW. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were investigating a report of a woman who pointed a long gun at people during a dispute. She was arrested.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., police say one of the two people remaining inside the home was taken into custody. The second person was taken into custody about 30 minutes later.

Police say the female who was initially arrested was a resident of the home, but the other two were not.

Investigators say they recovered an AR-15 from the home.

That section of Davis NW was closed, and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Large police presence on 1000 block of Davis Av NW. Situation is contained. Pls stay away from the area. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/tKs5Eweq7v — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) April 10, 2017

This is a developing story.