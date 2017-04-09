× How you can help bring back a piece of World War II to West Michigan

BYRON CENTER, Mich. – A West Michigan museum and historical society is trying it’s best to bring back a Japanese balloon used in World War II that once touched down in West Michigan.

Historians with the Byron Center Historical Museum say the balloon touched down on 21st Street in North Dorr back in 1945.

The balloon was found by three boys and sent back to Washington DC until the war ended and was never returned.

Now, the Byron Center Historical Museum is asking for your donation in an effort to get balloon back to the museum to be put on display.

If you would like to help, you can do so by going to their Kickstarter campaign here.