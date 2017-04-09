Jam’ N Bean hosts boutique Easter dress pop up shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- Ladies, if you're looking for something new and springy to wear, head over to Jam' N Bean Coffee Company this week.

The coffee shop is hosting Tap House Boutique's Easter pop up shop Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pop up shop will have clothing, accessories, shoes, home decor and more.

Jam'N Bean is located at 6860 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

There is no cost to enter the shop.

Tap House Boutique's main store is located in Lowell on 217 W. Main St.