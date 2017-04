Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've ever wanted to mix up cocktails like your favorite Long Road Distillers bartenders, now is your chance.

The distillery is hosting a series of cocktail making classes in the coming months, including one on Tuesday April 11.

That class is sold out, but you can still sign up for their Spring Cocktails class on May 9 and Make Your Own Bloody Mary Mix class on May 21.

For details and to purchase tickets, click here.