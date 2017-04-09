Memorial ride planned Sunday for Wayland teen killed in crash

Jeremy Hibma (courtesy)

WYOMING, Mich. – Those who knew and loved 19-year-old Jeremy Hibma are planning a memorial ride Sunday afternoon to help raise money for his funeral expenses.

Fox Powersports in Wyoming is hosting the memorial ride which starts today 1:30 p.m. People are invited to start showing up around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

We’re told organizers plan to hold a moment of silence and prayer before taking off for the memorial ride.

Donations will be accepted and will go towards the cost of funeral services.

All are welcome to attend, according to the event organizer.

