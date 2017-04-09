Police investigate as man’s death is ruled a homicide in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are investigating following the death of a man on Friday.

Police say John Conyers died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the 30-year-old  was found just before 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Michigan Street in Benton Harbor. He was soon pronounced dead at Lakeland Hospital.

Conyers was reportedly from Tampa, Florida, but had been living in Benton Harbor for the past 6 months.

If you have any information call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867)

